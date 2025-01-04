CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Application correction window open at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 application correction window on January 4, 2024. As per the official notice, the application correction window will remain open till January 5, 2024 (Upto 11:50 P.M.)(HT file)

Candidates who would like to edit their application forms for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 can visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. As per the official notice, the application correction window will remain open till January 5, 2024 (Upto 11:50 P.M.)

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make corrections in their particulars, in their respective Online Application Form, if required, as per Annexure – I,” mentioned the official notice.

CSIR UGC NET 2024: Steps To Make Corrections:

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET, csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the CSIR UGC NET 2024 registration link available on the homepage and a new page will appear

Furnish your details and click on submit

Application form will be displayed on the screen. Go through the details and check if any information needs to be edited.

Check the details and make the necessary changes

Once done, click on ‘Submit’

Take a print out of the same for future needs.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 write to NTA.

