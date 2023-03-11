Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CSIR UGC NET Exam: Registration begins at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on Mar 11, 2023 02:39 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET Exam registration begins at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply online through the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for CSIR UGC NET Exam on March 10, 2023. The registration process has been started for December 2022 and June 2023 sessions. Candidates can apply online through the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for exam is till April 10, 2023. The correction window will open on April 12 and will close on April 18, 2023. The examination will be conducted on June 6, 7 and 8, 2023.

Direct link to apply for CSIR UGC NET Exam

CSIR UGC NET Exam: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on CSIR UGC NET Exam link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

National Testing Agency will be conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December-2022 / June-2023 to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Official Notice Here 

