CTET 2024 registration ends today, link to apply for CBSE CTET July exam

CBSE CTET July 2024: The online registration cum application process for the July edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2024) will end today, April 2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination on ctet.nic.in. The direct link and other information are below. CTET 2024 registration ends today on ctet.nic.in

The 19th CTET examination will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2024. The CBSE will administer the test in 136 cities and in twenty languages.

The board has asked candidates to check the information bulletin to know about the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates before applying for the test.

To check the eligibility criteria and information bulletin for CBSE CTET July 2024, click here

Link to go to the application page for CTET July 2024: https://ctet.nic.in/apply-for-ctet-july-2024/

How to apply for the CTET July 2024 exam

To apply for the CTET examination, follow these steps:

Go to ctet.nic.in. Scroll down till you find the candidate activity board Open the apply for CTET July 2024 link. Register by entering the requested information. Once done, your login credentials will be generated. Use it to log in to your account. Fill out the application form. Upload photo, signature and other required documents. Make payment of the examination fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. For future uses, save the confirmation page, the scanned image of your signature and the photograph used.

The last CETE exam (18th edition) was conducted on January 21 at 3,418 test centres in 135 cities across the country. The CBSE said 26,93,526 candidates were registered for both papers of the CTET January exam, and around 84 per cent attendance was recorded.

In the result notification, it informed that 7,95,231 candidates appeared for paper 1 and 1,26,845 cleared the test. In paper 2, a total of 14,81,242 candidates appeared and 1,12,033 qualified.