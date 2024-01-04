CTET Admit Card 2024 awaited: Where, how to download CBSE CTET hall tickets

Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET Admit Card 2024 in due course of time. The CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test hall ticket, when released, can be downloaded through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET January 2024 registration closes today (ctet.nic.in, screenshot)

The examination will be conducted on January 21, 2024 and as per past trends, the admit card will be released within some days.

CTET exam 2024 will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English).

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II and 12:00 PM for Paper– I i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report (s) at the examination centre after 9:30 AM in PAPER-II and after 2:00 PM in PAPER- I shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.

CTET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.