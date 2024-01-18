CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: CBSE CTET January hall tickets awaited, updates here
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET Admit Card 2024 soon. Candidates who have registered themselves for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall tickets through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
The CTET January examination will be conducted on January 21, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift, or Paper II, from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift, or Paper I, will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II and 12:00 PM for Paper– I i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination.
- Jan 18, 2024 01:37 PM IST
CBSE CTET Admit Card: How to download
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CBSE CTET Admit Card link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CTET 2024: Passing marks
A person who scores 60% ormore in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.
(a) School managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may considergiving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST,OBC, differently abled persons, etc., inaccordance with their extant reservation policy.
(b) Should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.
CTET Admit Card: Websites to check
CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024: Login credentials
Application Number
Password
CTET Admit Card: What next after downloading admit card?
After downloading the admit card from ctet.nic.in, candidates should check and verify their personal details like name, photo, signature, etc. If there is any error, they should report it to the CBSE.Jan 18, 2024 01:05 PM IST
CBSE CTET 2024 admit card: Where to check
Candidates who have registered themselves for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall tickets through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.Jan 18, 2024 12:47 PM IST
CTET Admit Card 2024: Date and Time
CTET Admit Card 2024 date and time has been shared by CBSE PRO. As per CBSE PRO, "the admit cards with examination centre details will be available on the website two days before examination."
