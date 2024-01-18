CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: CBSE CTET January hall tickets awaited, updates here

CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET Admit Card 2024 soon. Candidates who have registered themselves for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall tickets through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. ctet admit card 2024 live updates: cbse ctet January hall tickets, direct link, how to download, exam date at ctet.nic.in

The CTET January examination will be conducted on January 21, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift, or Paper II, from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift, or Paper I, will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II and 12:00 PM for Paper– I i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

