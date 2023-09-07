News / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: Updates on August answer key at ctet.nic.in
Live

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: Updates on August answer key at ctet.nic.in

Sep 07, 2023 11:18 AM IST
CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CTET August exam paper 1 and paper 2 answer keys will be released on ctet.nic.in. 

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The provisional answer key of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) is awaited. As per the exam information bulletin, results are likely to be announced by September-end. Before that, answer keys will be released on ctet.nic.in. 

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates
CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates

CBSE will share tentative answe keys of paper 1 and paper 2 with candidates' responses and then invite objections to questions/answers. After the objection window is closed, based on candidates' feedback, the final key will be prepared. 

CTET result will be based on the final answer key. 

In CTET August exam an overall attendance of 80 per cent was recorded. Thsi time, over 29 lakh candidates – 15,01,719 for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and 14,02,184 for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8) – had registered for the exam.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 07, 2023 11:18 AM IST

    CTET 2023: Candidates' response sheets

    CBSE will also upload candidates' recorded responses in the CTET exam along with answer keys. 

  • Sep 07, 2023 11:17 AM IST

    Where to check CTET answer key?

    When released, candidates can download the CBSE CTET August 2023 answer key from ctet.nic.in. 

