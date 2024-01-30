CTET Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: CBSE CTET January answer key, responses awaited

CTET 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: The provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination is awaited. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release it along with scanned images of OMR sheets on ctet.nic.in. CTET 2024 Answer Key Live Updates (ctet.nic.in)

The exam was held on January 21 for around 27 lakh candidates.

After releasing answer keys, the CBSE will invite objections from candidates on payment of a fee per question. If found valid, a policy decision will be made and the fee will be refunded.

Close to 27 lakh candidates were registered for the CTET January examination, which includes around 9.58 lakh for paper 1 (Class 1-5) and around 17.35 lakh registered for paper 2 (Class 6-8).

Follow this live blog for the direct link to check CTET answer key and other updates.