CTET 2024 Answer Key live: CBSE CTET provisional key awaited, updates here
CTET 2024 Answer Key Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET 2024 Answer Key in due course of time. The CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test answer key can be checked and downloaded from the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
CBSE CTET 2024 January examination was conducted on January 21, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. Around 27 lakh candidates were registered for the CTET January examination, which includes around 9.58 lakh for the paper 1 (Class 1-5) and around 17.35 lakh registered for the paper 2 (Class 6-8) examination.
Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the preliminary answer key on payment of a fee of ₹1,000 per question. Challenges will be reviewed and if it is accepted by the board a policy decision will be made and the fee will be refunded. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, objection window and other details.
- Feb 03, 2024 02:23 PM IST
CTET 2024: List of websites to check
CBSE CTET January 2024: Over 27 lakh candidates registered for exam
CTET 2024 answer key: Two papers
There are two papers on CTET.
(i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.
(ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.Feb 03, 2024 01:53 PM IST
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2024: What after objection window is closed?
Challenges will be reviewed and if it is accepted by the board a policy decision will be made and the fee will be refunded. The results will be announced on the basis the reviewed answer key.Feb 03, 2024 01:49 PM IST
How to download CTET answer key
Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the "CTET 2024 provisional answer key" link
Enter the application number and date of birth to log in and submit
CTET 2024 provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen
Download the answer key and take the printout for future reference.Feb 03, 2024 01:45 PM IST
CTET 2024 answer key live: Objection window details
Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the preliminary answer key on payment of a fee of ₹1,000 per question.Feb 03, 2024 01:41 PM IST
CTET Answer Key: Number of candidates registered
CTET 2024 answer key: Exam dates
CTET 2024: Answer key to be available on website
CTET 2024 answer key: Date and Time
CTET 2024 answer key: Date and Time

CTET 2024 answer key date and time has not been shared by CBSE yet. The CBSE CTET answer key will be available at ctet.nic.in.
