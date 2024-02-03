CTET 2024 Answer Key live: CBSE CTET provisional key awaited, updates here

CTET 2024 Answer Key Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET 2024 Answer Key in due course of time. The CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test answer key can be checked and downloaded from the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. ctet 2024 answer key live updates: cbse ctet January provisional answer key, direct link, objection window at ctet.nic.in(HT file)

CBSE CTET 2024 January examination was conducted on January 21, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. Around 27 lakh candidates were registered for the CTET January examination, which includes around 9.58 lakh for the paper 1 (Class 1-5) and around 17.35 lakh registered for the paper 2 (Class 6-8) examination.

Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the preliminary answer key on payment of a fee of ₹1,000 per question. Challenges will be reviewed and if it is accepted by the board a policy decision will be made and the fee will be refunded. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, objection window and other details.