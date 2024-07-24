CTET answer key 2024 released, steps to download from ctet.nic.in

CTET Answer Key 2024: On Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education released the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test held on July 7 (CBSE CTET July 2024). Candidates who have appeared in the examination can visit ctet.nic.in and download the answer key. The direct link and other details are given below. CTET Answer key 2024 Live Updates CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The CBSE will release the CTET July answer key on ctet.nic.in (HT file)

To download the CBSE CTET answer key, candidates need to log in to the official website with their roll number and date of birth.

CTET 2024 answer key download link

Candidates are allowed to challenge the provisional answer key of CTET on payment of a fee per question. As per the CBSE rules, a team of experts will verify the challenges, and if any error in the answer key is detected, a policy decision will be taken, and the fee will be refunded.

Next, the CBSE will release the final answer keys of the test and announce the result.

The national-level teacher eligibility test was held on July 7 at test centres located in 136 cities across the country.

CTET July exam was held in two shifts – paper 2 from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

How to download CTET July answer key?

Go to ctet.nic.in. Open the link to download the CTET answer key. Provide your roll number and date of birth. Submit the details and download the answer key.

To raise objections to the answer key, candidates need to pay a fee of ₹1,000 per question. The fee is non-refundable and challenges without fee(s) will not be accepted.

For further details, the candidates can check the official website of the CBSE.