With the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) just days away, the focus for aspirants must shift firmly from preparation to performance. At this stage, attempting to cover new topics can be counterproductive. What matters now is how effectively students revise, practise, and manage their time under exam conditions. CUET Exam 2026: 7 last-minute preparation tips to maximise your score

Given CUET’s focus on conceptual, NCERT-based questions, students who perform well in the final stretch prioritise clarity, consistency, and disciplined execution over last-minute expansion. A structured approach in these remaining days can significantly improve outcomes.

Here are seven last-minute strategies to help maximise your score:

1. Focus Only on Revision This is not the time to begin new chapters or explore unfamiliar topics. Students should concentrate on revisiting concepts they have already studied, particularly from NCERT. Strengthening existing knowledge improves retention and reduces the likelihood of errors during the exam.

2. Strengthen Your Scoring Areas Identify subjects and topics where you are most confident and revise them thoroughly. These areas can help secure marks quickly and build momentum during the exam. At the same time, ensure that important topics across subjects are not entirely overlooked.

3. Take Full-Length Mock Tests Regularly Mock tests remain essential in the final phase of preparation. Practising under timed conditions improves speed and accuracy while building familiarity with the exam pattern. It also helps reduce anxiety by simulating real exam conditions.

4. Refine Your Time Management Strategy A clear time management plan can significantly influence performance. Students should decide in advance how much time to allocate to each section and avoid spending too long on difficult questions. Knowing when to move ahead is as important as solving correctly.

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5. Stay Clear on Exam Structure and Requirements Understanding the structure of the paper is critical. Students should be fully aware of the sections they will attempt, the type of questions expected, and the overall flow of the exam. This clarity helps minimise confusion and saves valuable time.

6. Maintain a Balanced Routine Overexertion in the final days can lead to fatigue and reduced efficiency. A structured routine that includes focused study sessions, short breaks, and adequate sleep is essential to maintain concentration and mental clarity.

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7. Stay Calm and Confident As the exam approaches, stress levels tend to rise. Students should avoid unnecessary comparisons and focus on their own preparation. Confidence, composure, and a steady mindset can make a meaningful difference on exam day.

Conclusion: Execution Will Define Outcomes With limited time remaining, the emphasis must shift from learning more to applying what has already been learned effectively. CUET tests not only knowledge but also the ability to perform under time constraints with clarity and precision.

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Students who approach these final days with a clear plan, consistent revision, and a composed mindset will be best positioned to maximise their scores.

(This article is written by Dr. Annamaneni Sreelatha, Dean, School of Law, Woxsen University)