CUET PG 2022 answer key: Today last date to raise objections

competitive exams
Published on Sep 18, 2022 01:12 PM IST

CUET PG 2022 answer key objection window to close today, September 18, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 answer key objection window will be closed today, September 18. Candidates can raise objections on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The objections window will be active till 11: 50 PM.

Candidates have to pay 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. “The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI up to 18 September 2022 (upto 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will be accepted only through website”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to raise objections

CUET PG answer key: How to raise objections

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " CUET PG 2022 Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge'

Key in your application number, Date of Birth, and Security pin

Raise objections if any

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

