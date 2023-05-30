National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 city intimation slips on May 31, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed through his Twitter handle. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip expected to be out tomorrow

Taking to Twitter UGC Chairman said, “CUET-PG 2023: NTA is working on releasing the city information slips on 31st May for CUET-PG starting on 5th June”.

CUET PG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held from June 5 to June 12. The CUETT PG 2023 examination will be held in two shifts from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and from 2 03:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip: Know how to download

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the city intimation slip link

Key in your log in details

Your city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.