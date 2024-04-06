 CUET PG 2024 answer key out on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CUET PG 2024 answer key out on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 06, 2024 07:51 AM IST

CUET PG 2024 answer key has been released. The download link is given here.

CUET PG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the answer key of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate. Candidates can download the CUET PG 2024 answer key from the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The direct link and other details have been given below. CUET PG 2024 answer key live updates

CUET PG 2024 answer key out on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, link here(Hindustan Times)
Candidates can login with their application number and date of birth to download the CUET PG answer key. The NTA has also released candidates' responses and questions along with the answer keys.

Candidates have been given a window between April 5 to April 7 to raise objections to the provisional answer keys. A fee of 200/- per question will be applicable, the NTA said.

Direct link to download CUET PG 2024 answer key 

How to download CUET PG 2024 answer key

  1. Go to pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
  2. Go to candidate activity and open the answer key download page.
  3. Enter your application number, date of birth and login.
  4. Check the questions, answers and your responses.

This year, around 4,62,603 unique candidates were registered for CUET PG, which is held for admission to PG courses of central universities and other participating.

The exam took place on March 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27 and 28 in computer-based (CBT) mode, in 572 centres located in 262 cities across India and overseas.

After the objection window is closed, NTA will review candidates' feedback and if required, the final answer key will be revised.

If multiple options are found to be correct after reviewing the feedback and the key is changed, those who have attempted the question correctly as per the final key will get full marks. If a question is dropped, full marks shall be given to all the candidates, NTA said.

A total of 190 universities will use the CUET PG scores this year. Of those, 38 are central and 38 are state government-run universities, nine are government institutions, and 105 are private and deemed universities.

Exam and College Guide
