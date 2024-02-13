CUET PG 2024: Correction window closes today, link here
CUET PG 2024 correction window closes today, February 13, 2024. The direct link to make changes in given here.
National Testing Agency, NTA will close the CUET PG 2024 correction window on February 13, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of NTA CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The correction window was opened on February 10, 2024.
Direct link for correction window
Candidates are allowed to change any one of these fields:
- Name
- Father's name
- Mother's name
- Photograph
- Signature
- Class 10/equivalent details
- Class 12/equivalent details
- Graduation details
- Postgraduation details
- Exam city selection/preference (within the same state/UT)
- Date of birth
- Gender
- Category
- Sub-category/PwD.
The link to make changes will be active till 11.50 pm on February 13. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.
The entrance examination will be held from March 11 to 28, 2024, at various exam centres across the country and abroad. The exam duration is 1.45 hours for all papers. There will be three shifts on all days. The provisional answer key of CUET PG will be issued on April 4, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.