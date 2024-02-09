National Testing Agency, NTA has again extended CUET PG 2024 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG)] – 2024 can do it through the official website of NTA CUET at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG 2024 registration date again extended, apply till February 10

The final transaction of the fee can be done till February 10, 2024, up to 11.50 pm. The correction window will remain active till February 13, 2024.

The entrance examination will be held from March 11 to 28 and the detailed schedule will be published soon. The duration of papers is 1.45 hours, and on all exam days, there will be three shifts. The provisional answer key of CUET PG will be issued on April 4.

CUET PG 2024 registration: How to apply

All interested candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET PG 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.

