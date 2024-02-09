 CUET PG 2024 registration date again extended, apply till February 10 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG 2024 registration date again extended, apply till February 10

CUET PG 2024 registration date again extended, apply till February 10

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 09, 2024 11:29 AM IST

CUET PG 2024 registration date has been extended till February 10, 2024. Official notice here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has again extended CUET PG 2024 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG)] – 2024 can do it through the official website of NTA CUET at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024 registration date again extended, apply till February 10
CUET PG 2024 registration date again extended, apply till February 10

The final transaction of the fee can be done till February 10, 2024, up to 11.50 pm. The correction window will remain active till February 13, 2024.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The entrance examination will be held from March 11 to 28 and the detailed schedule will be published soon. The duration of papers is 1.45 hours, and on all exam days, there will be three shifts. The provisional answer key of CUET PG will be issued on April 4.

CUET PG 2024 registration: How to apply

All interested candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on CUET PG 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On