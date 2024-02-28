CUET PG 2024 schedule released, check subject-wise exam dates here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the detailed schedule for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024. Candidates can check the subject-wise detailed schedule of the examination on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG 2024 schedule released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam will be held from March 11 to 28 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. The schedule mentions subject and shift-wise paper timings.

The examination will be conducted for 157 subjects. A total of 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for the test.

Exam city intimation slips of CUET PG will be hosted on the website nta.ac.in and pgcuet.samarth.ac.in about seven days before the date of examination, NTA said. The admit card release date has not been confirmed.

Direct link to check CUET PG 2024 schedule

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

They should also visit the nta.ac.in, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in websites for the latest updates regarding the examination.

CUET PG is a single-window opportunity for students seeking admission to central universities and other participating institutions across the Country.