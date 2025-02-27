National Testing Agency, NTA has released the CUET PG 2025 exam schedule. Candidates who want to appear for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) - 2025] can check the exam datesheet through the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. CUET PG 2025 exam schedule released at nta.ac.in, check datesheet here

As per the official notice, the CUET PG computer based test will be held from March 13 to April 1, 2025. The CUET UG exam will be held in three shifts- first shift from 9 am to 10.30 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 5.30 pm. The examination will be held across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. The CUET PG exam will be conducted for 157 subjects.

A total of 4,12,024 candidates have registered for the exam who were allowed to choose up to four test papers/subjects, in line with previous years.

The medium of the Question Paper for the CUET (PG) – 2025 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except the following:

• 41 language papers

• M.Tech./Higher Sciences: The papers will be in English only.

• Acharya Papers: The paper will be in Sanskrit only, except for Indian Knowledge System and Baurdha Darshana, which will be Trilingual (Hindi/Sanskrit/English).

• Hindu Studies, which will be in Hindi and English.

CUET PG 2025 exam schedule: How to download

Candidates who want to download the schedule through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

2. Click on CUET PG 2025 exam schedule link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.