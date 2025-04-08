CUET PG 2025: Where, how to check provisional answer key when released; here's all you need to know

The National Testing Agency, NTA , will released the answer key for CUET PG 2025 in due course. When released, candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate will be able to check the answer key on the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/. CUET PG 2025: Know where and how to check provisional answer key when released. (Representative image/Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times)

Along with the answer key, the NTA will also allow candidates to raise objections to the CUET PG answer key 2025. Candidates will be able to challenge the answer key on a payment of ₹200 per question challenged.

Also read: Karnataka KSEAB to announce PUC 2 exam results today at karresults.nic.in

The agency said that only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

Furthermore, it said, "The decision of NTA on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made.

Also read: Punjab govt making concerted efforts to rejuvenate education, health sectors: CM Mann

Once the objection window is closed, subject experts will examine all the challenges received, and a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

As per the NTA, the CUET PG result 2025 will be compiled based on the final answer key declared.

The NTA also said that the provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days.

Notably, CUET PG 2025 was conducted from March 13 to April 1, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in three shifts- first shift from 9 am to 10.30 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Additionally, the examination was conducted for 157 subjects.

Also read: Arunachal Cabinet approves introduction of common exam scheme for recruitment of engineers

CUET PG Answer Key 2025: How to check when out

Candidates can check the CUET PG 2025 provisional answer key by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the CUET PG Answer Key 2025.

3. On the next page, enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your CUET PG Answer Key 2025 displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the officil website of NTA CUET PG 2025.