National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 16 examination. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) -2023] Examination scheduled to be held on 16 June 2023 can download the admit card through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG Admit Card 2023 released for June 16 exam, download link here

As per the official notice, some candidates who have not received their admit card for the exams conducted on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 15, 2023 will get the same in subsequent phases. Those candidates who could not be accommodated in this phase of examination due to the chosen subject combinations, would be accommodated later and their test would be rescheduled in due course.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card for June 16 exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.