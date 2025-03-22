CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1 out at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/, download link here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1, 2025. The admit card for Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG has been released and can be downloaded through the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/. CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1 out, download link here

The admit card of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held between March 26 to 30, 2025 and April 1, 2025 are available on website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth.

Please check the reporting time at the centre, gate closing time of the centre, date of examination, shift and timings of test, and venue of test as indicated on the Admit Card.

CUET PG Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/.

2. Click on CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can fill the registration details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Candidate should not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein.

On the day of the Examination, please reach the venue of the Test at the Reporting Time mentioned in the Admit Card. If you report beyond the Gate Closing time of the Centre, you will not be allowed to enter the Test venue. Instructions have been issued for strict compliance. Several pre-examination formalities need to be completed and therefore please arrive on time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CUET.