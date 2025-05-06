CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025 released at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/, results expected soon

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for post graduate courses can download the final answer key through the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025 released, download link here

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2025 was conducted by NTA across the country on 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30 March 2025, and 01 April 2025 in computer-based Test (CBT) mode.

The CUET PG 2025 exam was conducted for 157 subjects for 4,12,024 unique registered candidates, who could choose up to four test papers/subjects. The exam was held across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each.

The Provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2025 was released on April 22, 2025 and the objection window was closed on April 24, 2025.

CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the final answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

2. Click on CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF page will open where candidates will have to check the answer key.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The panel of subject experts will verify the challenges faced by the candidates. If challenges are found to be correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised Final Answer Key. The key finalised by the Experts after the challenge will be the final answer key.