CUET UG 2022: Exam analysis for July 20 question paper

CUET UG 2022: Day 4 of CUET scheduled on 20th July marks the end of Phase 1 of the examination. Phase 2 will start on August 4 and will also include papers from science stream which have been excluded till now owing to JEE and NEET.

Day 4: Exam Analysis

Section 1: English

Easy and Doable. What students felt today that the paper was no different from the previous days. Focus remained on testing one’s acumen of grammar and vocabulary. With words commonly used, heard, students found the questions based on them to be easy. The reading comprehension part had 3 passages with direct questions.

Section 2: Domain Subjects

Accountancy paper pattern was like the previous days and the NTA Mock. If one had worked hard for the subject in board exams, the paper must come as an easy one.

Questions were uniformly distributed on topics given in syllabus including the numerical.

Overall, the paper was easy if one had focused more on understanding the concepts in depth.

In Business studies, case study had 7-8 questions including Adam Smith’s principle of management. On the expected lines, 4-5 questions were based on match the following.

Today’s paper had more questions on financial market, financial management. Even in political science, distribution was more or less uniform across the topics. One must follow the NCERT curriculum to do well in the subject.

Section 3: General Test

The GK section in Section III had more focus on sciences today. Other areas covered included dance forms, governors, capitals of states, brand ambassadors in sports, currency of Sri Lanka etc.

Numeral ability surprisingly had only one question on basic statistics unlike yesterday which had 5-6 questions from the topic. Focus remained on arithmetic and basic calculations and simplifications. Reasoning section apart from Analytical reasoning also had data interpretation today.

