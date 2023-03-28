National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for CUET UG 2023 on March 30, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test Examination 2023 can apply online through the official site of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG 2023: Registration ends on March 30, apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The last date of fee payment is till March 30, 2023. The correction window will open on April 1 and will close on April 3, 2023. The exam city announcement will be done on April 30, 2023.

The admit card will be available in second week of May 2023 and examination will be conducted on May 21, 2023. The examination will be conducted in 13 languages.

Direct link to apply for CUET UG 2023

CUET UG 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG 2023 link available on the home page.

Key in the registration details and log in to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For CUET (UG) – 2023, fees will be charged based on the number of subjects chosen by the candidates. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of CUET.