CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA CUET provisional key awaited, updates here

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG 2024 Answer Key soon. The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses provisional key when released will be available on the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The provisional answer key link will also be available on cuetug-ac.ntaonline.in.

CUET UG examination was conducted across the country and abroad on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. The examination was conducted in hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) Mode at various exam centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India.

The Agency will also open the objection window along with the release of answer key. The objection window will remain opened for few days for candidates to raise objections against the answer key. Candidates will have to pay an amount for each question they want to raise objection for.

This year, around 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the CUET UG examination across the country and abroad. Follow the blog for answer key date, objection window, processing fee and other details.