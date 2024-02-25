CUET UG 2024 Live Updates: Registration process expected soon
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 registration process is expected to begin soon. According the the NTA CUET UG 2024 exam will be held between May 15, 2024 and May 31, 2024. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form at cuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website. Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2024) is being conducted for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2024-25....Read More
CUET UG 2024: Last year exam was held for 14,99,790 candidates
The Common University Entrance Test (UG)-2023 [CUET (UG)-2023] was conducted by the National Testing Agency to about 14,99,790 unique registered candidates, who opted for 64,35,144 Test Papers.
CUET UG 2024: Exam will held in CBT Mode
The CUET UG will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
CUET UG 2024: Exam dates
NTA CUET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to held between May 15, 2024 and May 31, 2024.
CUET UG 2024: Registration expected to begin soon
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024 soon.