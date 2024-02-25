Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Sunday, Feb 25, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / education / competitive exams / CUET UG 2024 Live Updates: Registration process expected soon
    Live

    CUET UG 2024 Live Updates: Registration process expected soon

    Feb 25, 2024 8:08 PM IST
    CUET UG 2024 registration Live Updates: Latest updates on NTA CUET UG 2024 application process.
    CUET UG 2024 Live Updates
    CUET UG 2024 Live Updates

    The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 registration process is expected to begin soon. According the the NTA CUET UG 2024 exam will be held between May 15, 2024 and May 31, 2024. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form at cuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website. Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2024) is being conducted for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2024-25....Read More

    For more updates on CUET UG 2024 registration process follow the live updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 25, 2024 8:08 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024: Last year exam was held for 14,99,790 candidates

    The Common University Entrance Test (UG)-2023 [CUET (UG)-2023] was conducted by the National Testing Agency to about 14,99,790 unique registered candidates, who opted for 64,35,144 Test Papers.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:28 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024: Exam will held in CBT Mode

    The CUET UG will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:11 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024: Exam dates

    NTA CUET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to held between May 15, 2024 and May 31, 2024.

    Feb 25, 2024 7:07 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024: Registration expected to begin soon

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024 soon.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes