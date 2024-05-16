CUET UG admit card 2024 revised for Delhi as test centres changed for May 16-18 exams
All candidates who will appear in the test in Delhi on May 16, 17 and 18 have to download the revised admit cards which shows the new examination centre names.
“The candidates may please note that due to unforeseen administrative reasons, the examination Centres in Delhi have been changed. The candidates who are scheduled to appear for the CUET (UG) – 2024 examination in Delhi on 16th, 17th, and 18th May 2024, must download a revised Admit Card reflecting the new examination center from the official website of the CUET (UG) – 2024 i.e. https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/,” the notice reads.
This change in examination centres will not affect candidates who will be appearing in the examination outside Delhi, the agency said.
This year, the CUET UG exam is being held in a hybrid mode (offline exam and computer based test). Exam city slips and admit cards for the CBT mode examination scheduled for May 21, 22 and 24 will be issued separately, NTA has informed.
For more details regarding the CUET UG exam, candidates can contact the NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.
