National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the CUET UG Exam 2026 on May 11, 2026. The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will conclude on May 31, 2026. The exam will be held across India and 14 international cities across 13 countries. CUET UG Exam 2026 begins today- check exam day instructions here (Unsplash/Representational)

A total of 1568866 candidates have registered for the CUET UG examination, out of which 674352 registrations, about 43% of the total, originate from 3 states- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi.

The exam will be held in two shifts - shift 1 will be held for papers including English; Accountancy / Book Keeping; Business Studies; Chemistry; Economics / Business Economics; Geography / Geology; History; and Political Science and shift 2 will be held for papers including English; Accountancy / Book Keeping; Business Studies; Computer Science / Informatics Practices; Economics / Business Economics; History; Political Science; and Sociology.

CUET UG Exam 2026: Exam day guidelines Candidates appearing for the examination should follow the guidelines given below.

1. Appearing candidates should carry a printed admit card with self-declaration duly filled in, two passport-size photographs (same as uploaded in the online Application Form), an original, valid photo ID proof- the same one uploaded during the online application and a transparent ball-point pen.

2. Items permitted inside the exam centre are a transparent water bottle, a transparent ball-point pen, a print copy of the admit card, two passport-size photographs, an original, valid photo ID, diabetic related eatables and a PwD/PwBD certificate issued by the authorised medical officer.

3. Appearing candidates should maintain the dress code, which includes any white, light clothing. Normal shoes, slippers, and low heels are the preferred footwear.

4. Articles or objects of faith- including religious threads such as kalava are permitted. Candidates wearing religious or customary attire are advised to report at the examination centre well in advance for mandatory frisking and checking.

5. Appearing candidates must carry the same photo ID proof that was uploaded during the online application process.

6. Candidates should reach the allotted examination centre well before the reporting time - additional time will be required for frisking, particularly for those wearing religious/ customary attire or woollens.

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7. Candidates are advised not to carry prohibited items such as mobile phones, electronic devices, smart watches, calculators, wallets, geometry boxes, or any other unauthorised material. The NTA shall not provide any facility to safely keep such items at the centre.

For any help, candidates can reach out to the helpline number- +91-11-40759000, email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG.