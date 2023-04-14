Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card releasing on April 18 at cusat.ac.in

CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card releasing on April 18 at cusat.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 14, 2023 02:26 PM IST

CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card will release on April 18, 2023. Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

Common Admission Test of Cochin University of Science and Technology will release CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card on April 18, 2023. Candidates can download the Common Admission Test admit card through the official site of CUSAT at cusat.ac.in.

The admit card will release on April 18 and will be available till May 6, 2023. The examination will be conducted on May 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023. The exam on all days will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CUSAT at cusat.ac.in.
  • Click on CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After the examination is over, the results will be declared. The counselling round will begin soon after declaration of results. The counselling process will be conducted online and candidates who are selected will have to register themselves for the counselling round.

