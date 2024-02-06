 Delhi High Court Personal Assistant 2024 admit card out, download link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Delhi High Court Personal Assistant 2024 admit card out, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 06, 2024 04:52 PM IST

Delhi High Court Personal Assistant 2024 admit card has been released. The download link is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released Delhi High Court Personal Assistant 2024 admit card. Candidates who want to download the admit card for Stage II examination can do it through the official website of NTA Recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Delhi High Court Personal Assistant 2024 admit card out, download link here

Personal Assistant Stage II (English Shorthand Tests) will be conducted on February 10, 2024. The examination will be conducted in Noida, Gautam Budhnagar, Uttar Pradesh. This Stage-II consists of two English Stenography Tests on Computer. Candidates will be provided two English dictations of 500 words each through Recorded Sound played on Public Address System for 5 minutes.

Direct link to download Delhi High Court Personal Assistant 2024 admit card

Delhi High Court Personal Assistant 2024 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NTA Recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on Delhi High Court Personal Assistant 2024 admit card link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA Recruitment or Delhi High Court.

Follow Us On