DSSSB Admit Card 2026: Where, how to check hall tickets for Feb-March exams when released

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has not yet released the DSSSB Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the computer-based test to be held in February-March will be able to download the hall ticket when released through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The examination will be held from February 16 to 28, March 1 to 3, 5, 6, 8, 14, 15, 25 to 31, April 3, 10 to 30, May 1 to 5, May 8 to 12, 2026. The computer-based tests will be held in three shifts- first shift from 9 am to 10.30 am, second shift from 1 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 5 pm to 7 pm.

The name of the Examination Centre and the Date of Examination & Timing shall be mentioned in the E-Admit Card.

All candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall ticket by following the steps below.

DSSSB Admit Card 2026: How to download ⦁ Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

⦁ Click on DSSSB Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

⦁ A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

⦁ Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

⦁ Check the hall ticket and download the page.

⦁ Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DSSSB.