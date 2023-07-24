DU BTech allocation cum admission schedule 2023 released at du.ac.in, notice here

The University of Delhi has released the admissions schedule for BTech programmes in electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and computer science and engineering. The registration process for admission to B.Tech Programmes will end on July 26. DU BTech allocation cum admission schedule 2023 released at du.ac.in

The application correction process will be available from July 26 to July 28. The preferences will auto locked by July 28.

The first seat allocation list will be released on August 2. Unreserved category, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates will have to report to the Faculty of Technology for physical verification of documents between August 3 to August 5. SC and ST candidates have to report for the FoT for physical verification of documents from August 7 to August 8.

PwBD, CW, KM, orphan, and single girl child candidates have to report for the FoT for physical verification of documents on August 9. The last date for the payment of the admission fee is August 10.

The second seat allotment list will be released on August 14 at 5 pm.

Candidates can check the detailed BTech admission schedule here.

