ECGC Limited has released the ECGC PO Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for online written test for Probationary Officer posts can download the admit card through the official website of ECGC at ecgc.in. ECGC PO Admit Card 2024 out at ecgc.in, download link here

The admit card for Probationary Officer posts is available on the website from November 6 to November 16, 2024.

The written online test will be held on November 16, 2024. An online screening examination consisting of two papers (Multiple Choice questions of 200 marks followed by a Descriptive Paper of 40 marks) will be held.

The objective test will comprise of questions from reasoning ability, English language, computer knowledge, general awareness and quantitative aptitude. The time duration is 140 minutes.

The descriptive paper will have essay writing and precis writing. The time allotted is 40 minutes for both questions together.

Marks of Descriptive Paper (English Language) will be reckoned for merit listing. It will only be evaluated for those candidates who qualify in the Objective (MCQ) Test and are placed adequately high as per total marks in the objective test.

ECGC PO Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ECGC at ecgc.in.

Click on ECGC PO Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online written exam results will be announced between December 16 and December 31, 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill 40 vacancies of Probationary Officers in the cadre of Executive Officers with a pay scale of 53600-2645(14)-90630-2865(4)-1,02,090.