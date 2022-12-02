FCI Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 released at fci.gov.in, download link here

Food Corporation of India has released FCI Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Category II examination can download the admit card through the official site of FCI at fci.gov.in.

The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website from December 1 to December 17, 2022. The Phase I examination will be conducted from December 10 and December 17, 2022. The exam duration is for 60 minutes and the shifts per day is two. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download FCI Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022

FCI Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of FCI at fci.gov.in.

Click on recruitment section and a new page will open.

Press FCI Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

. The Candidates, who are not able to generate their call letters online for Phase-I, should register their grievance at http://cgrs.ibps.in at least one week before the date of the examination.

