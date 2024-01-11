National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release FMGE December 2023 admit card on January 12, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination can download the admit card through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. FMGE December 2023 admit card releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download

The information bulletin reads, “Admit Cards for FMG Examination shall be available to downloaded at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in from 12th January 2024 onwards. Candidates found ineligible before conduct of the examination shall not be issued admit cards.”

As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted on January 20, 2024, in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and shift 2 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination consists of one paper comprising 300 multiple-choice questions. The paper shall be delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day with each part comprising of 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes.

FMGE December 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on FMGE December 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same.

