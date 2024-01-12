FMGE December 2023 admit cards today on natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination or FMGE December 2023 today, January 12, 2024. Candidates can download the FMGE December admit card from the board's website, natboard.edu.in, when released. FMGE December 2023 admit card releasing today on natboard.edu.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

This date was mentioned in the information bulletin of the examination.

“Admit Cards for FMG Examination shall be available to download at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in from 12th January 2024 onwards. Candidates found ineligible before conduct of the examination shall not be issued admit cards,” The information bulletin read.

The screening test for foreign medical graduates will be conducted on January 20. The exam will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Results of FMGE December 2023 will be announced by February 20, 2024.

The examination paper will have 300 multiple-choice questions. The paper will be divided into two parts, and candidates have to attempt both in a single day.

Each part will have 150 questions, and candidates will get 150 minutes to attempt one part.

How to download FMGE December 2023 admit card

Go to natboard.edu.in.

Go to FMGE under the examination section.

Go to FMGE December 2023.

Open the admit card link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the admit card.

For any query related to the FMGE December exam, candidates can contact the NBEMS at +91-7996165333 or write at the helpdesk portal available under the applicant login page.