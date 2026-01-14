FMGE December Admit Card 2025 releasing today at natboard.edu.in, here's how to download
FMGE December Admit Card 2025 will be released today, January 14, 2026. The steps to download the hall ticket is given here.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release FMGE December Admit Card 2025 on January 14, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for Foreign Medical Graduate Exam can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
The FMGE exam will be held on January 17, 2026. The examination consists of one paper, comprising of 300 multiple choice questions. Each question shall have 4 response options/distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.
The paper shall be delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day with each part comprising of 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes. There is a scheduled break between the Two parts. There shall be no negative marking.
FMGE December Admit Card 2025: How to download
Those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
2. Click on FMGE December Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
5. Check the admit card and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidates will be informed through SMS / Email alerts and website notice regarding availability of the admit card on NBEMS website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post / Email. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.
