GATE 2023 answer key today at gate.iitk.ac.in, how to check

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 answer key today, February 21. Once released, candidates can download it from the application portal at gate.iitk.ac.in.

IIT Kanpur released candidates responses of GATE 2023 on February 15.

The exam was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at test centres across the country. GATE 2023 answer key release date is mentioned in the exam schedule.

The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of GATE will be from February 22 to 25. Results will be announced on March 16 and scorecards will be available on March 21.

How to download GATE 2023 answer key

Go to the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Login to the candidate portal by entering the asked details.

Check and download the answer key.

Calculate your marks.

GATE is held to test candidates' understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

The exam is used for admission and/or financial assistance to Master’s and Doctoral programs. GATE score is also used by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment.