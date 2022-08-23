GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to begin registration next week, check timeline

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will begin the registration process for GATE 2023 next week. The registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will begin on August 30, 2022. Candidates can check and apply online through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in.

The GATE score can be used for seeking admission in Masters or Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture/ Science/ Commerce and Arts. All those candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the timeline of GATE 2023 below.

GATE 2023: Timeline

Opening date of application: August 30, 2022

Closing date of application: September 30, 2022

Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration: October 7, 2022

Modifications in application form: November 4 to 11, 2022

Admit card available for download: January 3, 2023

GATE exam: February 4, 5, 11, 12, 2023

Candidate's response available in Application portal: February 15, 2023

Release of answer keys: February 21, 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to 25, 2023

GATE 2023 Results: March 16, 2023

Availability of Score Card for download by candidates: March 21, 2022

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON