GATE 2023 Response Sheet: How to download at gate.iitk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released GATE 2023 Response Sheet on February 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check and download the response sheet through the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

The response will be available to candidates on the application portal. To download GATE 2023 response sheet, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. Direct link to check GATE Response Sheet 2023

GATE 2023 Response Sheet: How to download

Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Go to login link and a new page will open.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your responses will be displayed on the screen.

Check the responses and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The answer key will be available on February 21, 2023 and submission of challenges by candidates on answer keys can be done from February 22 to February 25, 2023. The results will be announced on March 16, 2023.

The GATE 2023 examination was conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT GATE.