News / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2024: Mock test links available at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, link here

GATE 2024: Mock test links available at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 27, 2023 12:29 PM IST

GATE 2024 mock test links have been released. The direct link is given here.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has released GATE 2024 mock test links. Candidates who want to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 can check the mock test links through the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The Mock Test links are provided to help GATE 2024 candidates familiarise themselves with the look and feel of the GATE 2024 computer-based test. The links are available for all the subjects.

Direct link to check GATE 2024 mock test links 

GATE 2024: How to check mock test links

To check the mock test links, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
  • Click on GATE 2024 mock test links available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where the list of subjects will be available.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The mock test will begin.
  • Appear for the exam and once your paper is completed click on submit.
  • Download the page if possible and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The GATE admit card will be released on January 3, 2023 as per schedule.

The examination will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. GATE 2024 will have a total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISc GATE.

