Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GATE Admit Card 2025 out at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, here's how to download

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jan 07, 2025 01:41 PM IST

GATE 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The total time duration of the exam is three hours.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) admit card on the official website.

Candidates need to understand that the score obtained will be valid for three years from the date of the result announcement. (HT file)
Candidates need to understand that the score obtained will be valid for three years from the date of the result announcement. (HT file)

Candidates who have registered for GATE 2025 can visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in to download the admit card. GATE 2025 Admit Card Live Updates here

About the exam:

GATE 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The total time duration of the exam is three hours. The exam will be held for 30 test papers and a candidate can appear for up to two papers.

Direct Link to download GATE 2025 admit card

Exam pattern:

GATE 2025 exam questions will be divided into three types: multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Candidates need to understand that the score obtained in the exam will be valid for three years from the date of the result announcement.

GATE 2025 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the GATE admit card 2025 link displayed on the home page.

Furnish the login credentials and click on submit

Admit card will appear on the screen

Verify the details and download the admit card

Take a print out of the same for future needs

Instructions for candidates:

Candidates must bring a printout of the admit card (on A4-size paper) and proof of original, valid photo identity. A photocopy/scanned copy of the ID card or an expired ID card will not be accepted.

Candidates can not carry calculators, watches, wallets, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, electronic/communication devices, books, charts, tables, loose sheets, papers, data or handbooks, pouche or box inside the exam hall.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: UGC proposes major overhaul in recruitment of Assistant Professors, Vice Chancellors

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On