GATE Admit Card 2025 out at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, here's how to download

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) admit card on the official website. Candidates need to understand that the score obtained will be valid for three years from the date of the result announcement. (HT file)

Candidates who have registered for GATE 2025 can visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in to download the admit card.

About the exam:

GATE 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The total time duration of the exam is three hours. The exam will be held for 30 test papers and a candidate can appear for up to two papers.

Exam pattern:

GATE 2025 exam questions will be divided into three types: multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Candidates need to understand that the score obtained in the exam will be valid for three years from the date of the result announcement.

GATE 2025 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the GATE admit card 2025 link displayed on the home page.

Furnish the login credentials and click on submit

Admit card will appear on the screen

Verify the details and download the admit card

Take a print out of the same for future needs

Instructions for candidates:

Candidates must bring a printout of the admit card (on A4-size paper) and proof of original, valid photo identity. A photocopy/scanned copy of the ID card or an expired ID card will not be accepted.

Candidates can not carry calculators, watches, wallets, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, electronic/communication devices, books, charts, tables, loose sheets, papers, data or handbooks, pouche or box inside the exam hall.

