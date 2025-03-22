GSEB GUJCET 2025 tomorrow: Important guidelines for students here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct the GSEB GUJCET (Gujarat Common Entrance Test) 2025 on March 23, 2025. As per the official website, GUJCET 2025 will be conducted at 34 exam centres for which 638 exam venues will be utilised.(HT file)

About the admit card:

Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website of GSEB GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

As per the official website, GUJCET 2025 will be conducted at 34 exam centres for which 638 exam venues will be utilised. Candidates need to understand that unruly behaviour and malpractice during the examination will be brought under direct police supervision. There will be CCTV supervision in every exam venue.

As a part of the exam preparation, Xerox shops in the vicinity will be closed during the exam period. Officials have requested students and parents to stay away from false rumours and not to indulge in malpractices.

Candidates are allowed to carry only a fee receipt, a calculator and a ball pen with black ink, to the exam hall. Unauthorized people will not be allowed to enter the exam venue.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.

