Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will close the registration process for GUJCET 2025 on January 7, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Gujarat Common Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2025 registration ends today at gseb.org, direct link to apply here

To apply for the entrance test, candidates who want to apply will have to go through 4 stages for filling the registration form which includes registration, login, payment and process of filling the application form.

GUJCET 2025: How to apply

All eligible candidates can apply online through the official website by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on GUJCET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for GUJCET 2025 is ₹350/-. The GUJCET 2025 examination fee should be paid online using Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking. Fee can also be paid using ONLINE SBIePay “SBI Branch Payment” Option in any SBI Branch of the Country. To pay inSBI Branch Log in to gujcet.gseb.org and in payment option SBIePay, Select SBI Branch payment option and take print out of payment slip.

The name details have to be filled in according to the Standard-12th Examination application form. Candidates belonging to other boards than Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have to fill in the above name details according to their Standard-12th Examination application form, in which they can fill in their First Name in the ‘Surname Column,’ Second Name in the ‘Student Name Column,’ and Last Name in the ‘Guardian Column.’