  In addition to this, the Commission has postponed several interviews it had scheduled from November 23 to 25 citing administrative reasons.
Haryana HCS main exam 2021 postponed: HPSC
Published on Nov 21, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The main examination for the HCS and other allied services exam 2021 scheduled to be held from December 3 to December 5 has been postponed, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) said on Saturday. “Further schedule of Main Examination for the aforesaid posts, as and when fixed, will be displayed on Commission's website,” the Commission has added in the official notification.

“In continuation to the announcement dated 05.102021 regarding conduct of Main Examination for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services Examination - 2021 from 03.12.2021 to 05.12.2021 at Panchkula, it is hereby announced for the general information of the candidates that the Commission has reconsidered the matter and decided to postpone the aforesaid Main Examination due to administrative reasons,” the HPSC has informed candidates.

In addition to this, the Commission has postponed several interviews it had scheduled from November 23 to 25 citing administrative reasons. 

Also, the HPSC has postponed the submission of documents for several exams which was scheduled from November 22 to 26.

