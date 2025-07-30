Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released Haryana HSSC CET Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Entrance Test can check the provisional answer key through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. Haryana HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 released at hssc.gov.in, raise objections till August 1

As per the official notice, the Commission has uploaded the provisional answer keys of the Haryana CET exam. If any candidate has any objection(s) regarding any answer, he/she may submit his/her objection(s) through online mode only. The last date to raise objections is till August 1, 2025.

To raise objections, candidates will have to pay ₹250/- as a non-refundable fee for each objection raised. The candidates are advised to clearly specify the objection(s) along with the Set, the Question Number of the selected set and the source of the answer with proof, relying upon which the objection is raised; otherwise, the objection will not be considered. The objection(s) received within the stipulated time period shall be considered by the Commission, and the decision of the Commission in this regard shall be final, and the evaluation of the paper shall be done accordingly.

Haryana HSSC CET Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Go to https://cet2025groupc.hryssc.com/

2. Login using already registered User Id/Password

3. Go to link – Objections -> Pay the requisite fees -> Raise Objection.

4. Once done, download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.