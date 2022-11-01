Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-2 provisional allotment list released

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-2 provisional allotment list released

Published on Nov 01, 2022 08:16 PM IST

BFUHS has released the round-2 provisional allocation list for NEET PG.

ByHT Education Desk

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the round-2 provisional allocation list in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET-PG) counselling 2022. Candidates can check the Haryana NEET PG Counselling result on the official website at bfuhs.ac.in.

The provisional allocations lists for the six-month Ultrasonography courses, postgraduate diploma in services management (PGDSM), doctor of medicine and master of science (MDMS), and master of dental surgery (MDS) programmes has been released.

Candidates can submit any objections to the provisional allocation list till 11 AM on November 2, 2022.

Here's the direct link to check the NEET PG Counselling round 2 result

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check round 2 result

Visit the official website at bfuhs.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
haryana neet pg
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
