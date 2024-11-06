Haryana NMMS admit card 2024 released, direct link here

Haryana NMMS Admit Card 2024: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has released admit cards for the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination. Candidates can download the Haryana NMMS admit card from the official website of the board, bseh.org.in and from the official website of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), scertharyana.gov.in. Haryana NMMS admit card 2024 released (Official website, screenshot)

Haryana NMMS admit card direct link

The following login credentials are required to check the NMMS admit card-

Student's name and father's name or

Aadhar number or

Mobile number.

The Haryana NMMSS examination is scheduled to be held on November 17. The exam paper will comprise of two parts- the first part of the paper is the Mental Ability Test. The second part is the Scholastic Ability Test.

There will be 90 questions from reasoning, analysis and synthesis in the second part will carry 90 questions from science, mathematics and social science.

Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024: How to download

Go to the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on the Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials on the space provided for it.

Submit and download the admit card.

In the admit card notification, BSEH said that blind/ disabled candidates who are unable to write on their own are eligible to avail the scribe facility. Candidates whose disability has been certified as 40 per cent or more in the medical certificate issued by the Chief Medical Officer will be eligible to claim the scribe facility, the board said.

Candidates can visit the BSEH or SCERT Haryana website for more information about the NMMS examination.