The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has commenced applications for the HP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 June session. Interested candidates can apply online along with the prescribed fee at the board’s official website at hpbose.org. HP TET June 2025 registration begins at hpbose.org, direct link to check (Unsplash)

The Board is conducting Teacher Eligibility Test for 10 subjects i.e TGT ARTS, Medical, Non-Medical, Hindi, Sanskrit, JBT, TGT, Pnjabi, Urdu, Special educator TET (for pre-primary to class 5) & Special Educator TET (for class 6th to 12th), dated June 1, 2025 to June 14, 2025.

Important Dates

The application process for HP TET, which began yesterday, April 10, 2025, will close at 11: 59 PM on April 30, 2025, along with the online fee payment.

The online application must be submitted with a late fee between May 1, 2025, and May 3, 2025, at 11 59 PM. Candidates who wish to make corrections to the application can do so between May 4, 2025, and May 6, 2025, in all fields except category/subcategory. Admit cards will be published on the board’s official website four days before each exam.

Schedule of the Examination

The board will conduct the TET from June 1, 2025, to June 14, 2025, and the exam will last two and a half hours.

Here is the datesheet:

01.06.2025

- TGT (Arts) TET: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

- TGT (Medical) TET: 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM

07.06.2025

- JBT TET: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

- TGT Sanskrit TET: 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM

08.06.2025

- TGT (Non-Medical) TET: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

- TGT Hindi TET: 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM

11.06.2025

- Special Educator TET (Pre-Primary to Class V): 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

- Special Educator TET (Class VI to XII): 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM

14.06.2025

- Punjabi TET: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

- Urdu TET: 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM

Examination Fee

As per the official notification General category candidates must pay a fee of ₹1,200, while applicants of reserved categories such as the OBC/SC/ST/Handicapped must pay a fee of ₹700. In case of late fee, candidates are required to pay ₹600. Candidates are required to pay the fee through Debit Card/Credit card/Net banking, as no other payment options are available.

How to apply: quick steps

Visit the official website: www.hpbose.org

Click on the “New Registration” link for TET JUNE 2025

Fill in the required details such as the Name, Date of Date of Birth, and parental information as per Class X certificate.

Upload scanned images of photograph (15–20 KB) and signature (10–15 KB) in JPG/JPEG format

Pay the examination fee via online mode only

Submit the form and print a copy for future reference.

For more details and regular updates candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website at hpbose.org.