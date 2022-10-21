Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPPSC Naib Tehsildar exam date out at hppsc.hp.gov.in, get admit card here

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar exam date out at hppsc.hp.gov.in, get admit card here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 21, 2022 03:51 PM IST

HPPSC has released the admit card for the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination 2021.

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar exam date out at hppsc.hp.gov.in
HPPSC Naib Tehsildar exam date out at hppsc.hp.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination 2021. Candidates can download the HPPSC Nabi Tehsildar admit card from the official website at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM.

“In case of any inquiry, the candidates can contact Commission’s office on any working day from 10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M. on telephone No. 0177-2624313 / 2629738 and Toll Free No. 1800-180-8004”, reds the official notification.

Direct link here

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card” link

Key in your login details and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hppsc admit card.
hppsc admit card.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out