HPPSC Naib Tehsildar exam date out at hppsc.hp.gov.in, get admit card here
HPPSC has released the admit card for the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination 2021.
According to the schedule, the Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM.
According to the schedule, the Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM.
“In case of any inquiry, the candidates can contact Commission’s office on any working day from 10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M. on telephone No. 0177-2624313 / 2629738 and Toll Free No. 1800-180-8004”, reds the official notification.
HPPSC Naib Tehsildar admit card: How to download
Visit the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card” link
Key in your login details and submit
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
