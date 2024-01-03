close_game
HPSC HCS Exam 2024: Registration for 174 posts begins on January 5 at hpsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 03, 2024 02:32 PM IST

HPSC HCS Exam 2024 registration begins on January 5, 2024 for 174 posts. Details here.

Haryana Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for HPSC HCS Exam 2024 on January 5, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for H.C.S (Judicial Branch) Examination 2024 can do it through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC HCS Exam 2024: Registration for 174 posts begins on January 5

The last date to apply for the examination is till January 31, 2024. Preliminary examination will be conducted on March 3, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 174 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification includes Bachelor of Law degree from a University established by the law and approved/ recognized by the Bar Council of India on or before closing date i.e. 31.1.2024.

Candidates should not be less than 21 years and not more than 42 years of age as on January 31, 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process includes preliminary exam, main examination and viva-voca test.

Application Fees

The male candidates of General category including Dependent Son of E-servicemen of Haryana and of general categories and all reserved categories will have to pay 1000/- as application fee. The female candidates will have to pay 250/- as application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPSC.

Detailed Notification Here

Exam and College Guide
© 2023 HindustanTimes
